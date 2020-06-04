Clark County Public Health is reporting five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among employees of Pacific Crest Building Supply in Ridgefield and is responding to the incident as an outbreak.
Public Health announced the confirmed cases today, June 4, stating the first case of an employee at the business was confirmed that morning. As of the department’s announcement production at the facility had stopped and Public Health was working with the business to plan on how to test all employees.
Those who tested positive were told to isolate at home, and close contacts identified by Public Health would also be asked to quarantine for 14 days, the department stated. Public Health was expected to have an update on Friday.
The outbreak was the second incidence of multiple cases at a business in Clark County, as 132 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in connection to an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver. In total 569 individuals had confirmed cases of the disease in Clark County, though those numbers were last updated before the announcement of the Pacific Crest outbreak later in the day.
