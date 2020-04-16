Clark County COVID-19 cases rose by seven in the latest numbers posted today, continuing a slight decline in daily new cases announced each day through the week.
Clark County Public Health’s latest data shows a total of 265 confirmed cases of the disease, while April 16’s update maintains a total of 15 deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19.
The increase of seven confirmed cases was less than the eight new ones Wednesday and the 11 on Tuesday. A new death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 has stayed at 15 since Monday.
