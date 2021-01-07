Another Clark County resident has died from COVID-19 in the latest update of countywide data released Thursday.
Clark County Public Health’s Jan. 7 update reported that a woman in her 60s had died of COVID-19, and had no underlying health conditions. The death puts the county’s total of COVID-19 deaths at 150, including 138 confirmed to be due to the disease and 12 suspected.
Thursday’s update also reported 128 new confirmed cases of the disease, putting Clark County’s total at 14,128 since the outbreak began. Public Health reported there were 1,132 active cases in the county, which are cases still in the isolation period.
There were 83 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county, Public Health reported, with an additional four under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.