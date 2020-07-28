The number of cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County surpassed 1,700 with today’s update as 37 more individuals were added to the county’s tally.
Clark County Public Health’s July 28 report showed the county has had a total of 1,717 cases since the outbreak began. No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported, keeping that total at 37.
The county continues to sit at a higher rate of new cases than the target for moving toward reopening. Clark County’s incidence of new COVID-19 cases is 96.4 per 100,000 residents in two weeks, nearly four times the 25 per 100,000 target.
There are 18 patients hospitalized in the county who have confirmed COVID-19, Public Health reported, with another nine under investigation and awaiting test results.
