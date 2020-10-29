On Thursday, the Clark County Public Works department re-opened all play structures across the county parks system following guidance from Public Health and state guidelines.
Public Works closed playgrounds in March in accordance with early public health guidelines aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
While the structures will be open, county officials urged visitors to be prepared by washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after visiting a playground and to avoid touching your face. Social-distancing guidelines remain in place at all county parks and park goers should maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others and will need to wear a mask when around others from outside of the home. Masks are required in social settings for park visitors above the age of five, and are highly recommended for those between the ages of two and four.
Park users are expected to follow social-distancing and safety protocols including:
• Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms.
• Park restrooms and washing facilities are not available at every park. Many park restrooms will close for the winterization as the weather gets colder. Park goers should be prepared with hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Follow CDC’s guidance on personal hygiene prior to visiting parks or trails.
• Share the trail and warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass.
• Observe CDC’s minimum recommended physical distancing of six feet from other persons not from your household at all times.
• If you are not able to maintain social-distancing guidelines while visiting a county park, please go home and try to come again at another time.
