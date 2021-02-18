Clark County saw a slightly higher number of newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday with 41 reported in the daily new case count.
Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 18 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 17,950 since the outbreak began. There were 258 active COVID-19 cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
The county’s number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 213, with 191 confirmed to be due to the disease and 22 suspected.
There were 37 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, with an additional three under investigation, awaiting test results.
