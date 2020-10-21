The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by a similar amount Wednesday as it did Tuesday, with 49 more positive tests reported in the latest update of county data.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 21 update puts the total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County at 4,330 since the outbreak began. There were 157 active cases reported Wednesday, which are cases currently in the isolation period, up from 134 the day before.
No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported by Public Health Wednesday, keeping the total for the county at 66.
Public Health reported 23 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.
