The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by 20 in Tuesday’s update, with one more death of someone confirmed to have the disease reported as well.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 25 update puts the total number of confirmed cases in the county at 2,455 since the outbreak began. The death reported was a man older than 80 with no underlying health conditions, putting the total deaths for Clark County at 48.
Latest information from the department has moved the county’s recent rate of new cases at 76.1 per 100,000 in the past 14 days, putting Clark County in the high-risk category for in-person reopening of schools per state guidelines. The latest rate’s 14-day period begins six days prior to the current date to account for lagging reports, Public Health notes.
There were 18 patients with confirmed COVID-19 who were hospitalized as of Tuesday’s report, with another 10 under investigation, awaiting test results.
