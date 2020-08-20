Clark County saw its largest daily increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases today as 48 more people were reported to have the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Thursday, Aug. 20 update puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,378. No additional deaths of individuals confirmed to have the disease were reported, keeping that total at 45.
Following Wednesday when only five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, today’s increase is the largest one-day spike since Aug. 4.
Public Health also reported 19 patients in the county were currently hospitalized who tested positive for the disease, with an additional five under investigation, awaiting test results.
