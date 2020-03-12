Clark County Fire and Rescue announced Thursday it will be taking a number of precautionary steps to help combat the spread of COVID-19
“Due to the growing number of potential and confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Washington state and the region, Clark County Fire & Rescue will be taking proactive steps to reduce any unnecessary exposure to our community and our personnel,” the agency wrote in an announcement. The precautionary measures ... will help reduce the risk of exposure and the community spread of COVID-19.”
Effective at 7 a.m. Friday morning, Clark County Fire and Rescue will take the following actions:
• New requests for the use of district meeting rooms by outside organizations or members of the public will not be accepted. Meetings currently scheduled will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. After any public use of meeting rooms, CCF&R personnel will clean tables and areas used by the public.
• All fire station and apparatus tours are suspended.
• All non-emergency appearances by first responders at community meetings and public events are suspended.
• Ride-alongs and job shadows (including cadet ride-alongs) are suspended.
“We will continue to evaluate these precautions weekly” the agency wrote. “The health and safety of our community and first responders are our top priority as we continue to learn more and address the specific needs of the COVID-19 outbreak. We fully recognize that this is an inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”
— The Reflector
