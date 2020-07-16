Clark County’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases saw 46 new positive tests as of the county health department’s latest report.
Clark County Public Health’s July 16 update puts the total of confirmed cases of the disease at 1,390 in the county since the outbreak began. No additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported, keeping that total for the county at 33.
Public Health also reported a slight drop in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases from Wednesday, with 27 hospitalized who have confirmed cases and eight others in hospitals who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
