The latest data on confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County showed another 36 cases as of Tuesday’s update, with the latest rate of new infections putting the county back in the high-risk range for reopening school buildings.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 22 update puts the total cases of confirmed COVID-19 at 3,206 since the outbreak began. There were 163 active cases in the county, which were those cases still in isolation periods.
The rate of recent cases in the county increased from last week, with 76.15 cases per 100,000 of population recorded in the past 14 days, up from 69.4 per 100,000. The threshold according to statewide guidance between moderate and high-risk levels is 75 per 100,000 in the prior two weeks, moving Clark County back into high-risk, which it last was in August.
The high-risk range carries with it guidance to restrict nearly all kinds of instruction to a remote model.
Public Health also reported that 28 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, with an additional five under investigation, awaiting test results.
