Clark County Public Health has announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus at the center of a global pandemic, in the county.
The department announced in a press release and a conference hosted at the county Public Service Center in Vancouver today, March 13. Public Health Director and Clark County Health Officer Alan Melnick said the department was notified that a married couple in their 80s had confirmed novel coronavirus.
The couple lived in separate care facilities, but were in close contact with each other, Melnick said. The couple were transported to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center earlier in the week and remained hospitalized as of the press conference — PeaceHealth Chief Medical Officer Lawrence Neville declined to comment on their condition.
Melnick said one of the cases was a resident of a small adult family home, while the other lived at Van Mall, an assisted and independent assisted living facility.
Melnick said that first responders to the couple were identified and put into quarantine for 14 days, though did not have symptoms as of the press conference. All the residents of the adult family home would be quarantined as well — Public Health would work on identifying those who came into close contact with the Van Mall case.
In response to the cases at their facility, Neville said PeaceHealth would be introducing “widespread visitor restrictions” beginning 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14. He said that it takes roughly 48 hours to receive coronavirus testing results following submission.
Neville asked that those who believe they may be ill from the coronavirus contact their healthcare provider before coming to a hospital emergency department unless they were significantly unwell.
“We do expect that there will unfortunately be more cases in our community,” Neville said.
The number of confirmed cases has risen to three in Clark County. Public Health announced the first confirmed case of coronavirus March 6. Of cases tested, 13 have come back negative for coronavirus, according to Public Health’s website.
At the press conference Clark County Councilor Temple Lentz read a proclamation declaring a public health emergency in the county in response to the coronavirus cases seen locally.
The declaration allows for the activation of the Clark County Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan, allowing the county to take emergency measures when handling response to the disease.
Lentz mentioned that there was a scheduled Clark County Board of Health meeting 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at the Public Service Center (1300 Franklin St., Vancouver) to provide more information on the emergency. A release from the county encouraged would-be attendees to consider viewing the meeting remotely, as Clark-Vancouver Television (CVTV) would be broadcasting the meeting on TV and online at cvtv.org.
Schools close statewide, locally
While Clark County was announcing the new coronavirus cases, Gov. Jay Inslee announced at a press conference that all K-12 public and private schools would be closed for about six weeks. The closure would begin statewide Tuesday, March 17, and run until at least Friday, April 24.
In Inslee’s announcement the governor also extended the prohibition on events and gatherings greater than 250 people statewide. Inslee said the prohibition extends to “all social, spiritual and recreational events” of that size and like the school closures is similar to steps the governor had previously announced for King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.
Following Inslee’s announcement, several local school districts announced closures starting a day earlier on Monday.
Battle Ground Public Schools sent out a release noting the earlier closure, stating that some make-up days for the missed instruction would be used — May 1 and June 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 — and that the district will be applying for a waiver from the state to not be required to make up additional days.
Ridgefield School District Superintendent Nathan McCann also sent out a letter to the district Friday afternoon, announcing the school’s closure effective at the end of the business day. The district’s makeup days are April 27, and June 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19, and they, too will be applying for a waiver for the other days.
Both Woodland Public Schools and Hockinson School District made their own, similar announcements, also stating make-up days would extend the school year until June 19 and that they would be applying for waivers.
La Center School District Superintendent Dave Holmes sent out a letter to that district’s families, announcing a closure starting Monday though it did not list make-up days, but that the district “will work to make up as many missed days at the end of the year as feasibly possible.”
•••
A full report on coronavirus response in North County will be in the March 18 edition of The Reflector.
