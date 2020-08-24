Clark County saw another 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, as well as the deaths of two individuals who had confirmed cases of the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 24 update puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,435 since the outbreak began. The two deaths were women — one in her 70s and one older than 80 — both of whom had underlying conditions.
The two deaths put the total for Clark County at 47.
Public Health reported that 17 patients were hospitalized who had confirmed COVID-19, with an additional 11 under investigation, awaiting test results.
