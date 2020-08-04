Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County surpassed 1,900 today as 61 more positive tests were reported in the latest update on local spread of the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 4 update puts the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 1,946 since the outbreak began. No other deaths of individuals who had a confirmed case were reported, keeping that total at 40.
Recent new cases appeared to drop, as Public Health reported there had been 74.3 cases per 100,000 Clark County residents in the past two weeks. That number is still above the target of 25 or fewer cases per 100,000.
Public Heath’s update showed 15 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized, with an additional nine under investigation, awaiting test results.
