sept15data3.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Sept. 15. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Clark County’s incidence of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone up in the past week, as another 34 positive tests were reported in Tuesday’s update.

Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 15 update saw the total number of cases rise to 3,003 since the outbreak began. There were 128 active cases reported, which accounts for cases currently in the isolation period following the onset of symptoms.

No additional deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County were reported, keeping that number at 53.

Public Health’s latest report showed an increase in the recent confirmed case rate from last week, as now 69.4 cases per 100,000 population of Clark County have been reported in the past 14 days, up from 64.07 cases per 100,000 last week. The county still remains in the moderate risk range for school reopenings.

Public Health also reports 22 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county with an additional six under investigation, awaiting test results.

sept15data4.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.
sept15data5.jpg

A graph from Clark County Public Health showing the percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age, updated to Sept. 15.
sept15data1.jpg
sept15data2.jpg

 

