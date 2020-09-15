Clark County’s incidence of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone up in the past week, as another 34 positive tests were reported in Tuesday’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s Sept. 15 update saw the total number of cases rise to 3,003 since the outbreak began. There were 128 active cases reported, which accounts for cases currently in the isolation period following the onset of symptoms.
No additional deaths of those with confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County were reported, keeping that number at 53.
Public Health’s latest report showed an increase in the recent confirmed case rate from last week, as now 69.4 cases per 100,000 population of Clark County have been reported in the past 14 days, up from 64.07 cases per 100,000 last week. The county still remains in the moderate risk range for school reopenings.
Public Health also reports 22 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county with an additional six under investigation, awaiting test results.
