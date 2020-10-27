The rate of recent confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County has not stopped growing with the latest data as the county moves ever-further away from a threshold allowing for more in-person instruction in schools.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 27 update shows a total of 4,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county since the outbreak began. Tuesday’s update also put the number of new cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days at 123.85, up from just above 115 per 100,000 the week prior.
That rate keeps Clark County in the high-risk range for reopening schools, though several county school districts had announced this week that Kindergarten students would be returning to school buildings in small groups in the coming weeks. A release announcing the plan stated allowing Kindergarten students, but not higher grades, was in line with state guidelines.
Public Health also reported three deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 over the weekend. The deaths were a man in his 70s with no underlying health conditions and two women older than 80, one with underlying conditions and one without. In total Clark County has had 69 deaths of individuals with COVID-19 during the pandemic.
In their Oct. 27 update Public Health reported there were 165 active cases of COVID-19, which are cases still in the isolation period.
There were 22 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, according to Public Health’s Tuesday update, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.
