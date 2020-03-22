A 10th Clark County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from Clark County Public Health Sunday morning.
The latest case is a man in his 70s who had contact with a confirmed case in Clark County and was quarantined.
“He is recovering at home,” according to Public Health.
Visit https://www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus for updates and information about coronavirus. The number of positive cases is updated at 11 a.m. each day.
There have been three deaths linked to the virus in Clark County as of Sunday.
It was announced Saturday that three more people had tested positive for novel coronavirus, which brought the total to nine.
Of those three cases, one is a woman in her 80s. According to Public Health, she had contact with a confirmed case in Clark County and was quarantined when she developed symptoms.
“By following quarantine instructions, she did not expose others,” Public Health wrote “She is currently hospitalized.”
The second case is a woman in her 40s. She had no known contact with a confirmed case. She is quarantined and recovering at home, according to Public Health.
The third case is a man in his 80s. Public Health is still investigating whether he had any known contact with a confirmed case. He is currently hospitalized.
Public Health is working to identify and notify the close contacts of confirmed cases. All close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with a confirmed case.
