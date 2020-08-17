Clark County saw fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the weekend than in prior multi-day updates, though the total is just shy of 2,300 total cases since the outbreak began.
Clark County Public Health reported 80 more confirmed COVID-19 cases during their Aug. 17 update, averaging about 27 cases per day. As well as a total of 2,299 cases, the department also reported two additional deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 — two women over 80 years old whose underlying health conditions, if any, could not be determined.
Those deaths put Public Health’s total deaths at 45.
Public Health also reported 22 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized, with four others under investigation, awaiting test results.
