Clark County’s end-of-the-week COVID-19 numbers showed six more confirmed cases and two more deaths of those who tested positive for the disease.
Clark County Public Health announced Friday, April 24, that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 327. The two deaths were both individuals more than 80 years old — a man and a woman. There have been 19 deaths in total, with all but one being individuals 60 years old or older.
Public Health also updated its heatmap on cases April 24. The map shows that all ZIP codes in the county have confirmed cases except for the Clark County side of 98674, Woodland’s ZIP code.
The ZIP codes with the highest rates of positive COVID-19 tests per 100,000 of population are 98606 and 98662 in the Brush Prairie/Hockinson area, and 98665 in the Hazel Dell area. Those ZIP codes have incidences of more than 90 individuals per 100,000 of population confirmed to have the disease.
