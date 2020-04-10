Trucker donates food for more than 1,000 meals for Woodland students in appreciation of truck stop

Russell Thomas, a long-haul trucker for John Christner Trucking, knew that Woodland Public Schools was providing a free rest stop for all truckers by opening Woodland High School’s facilities free-of-charge for drivers in the vital trucking industry to use during their travels north and south on the Interstate 5 corridor.
When a client refused delivery of a shipment of frozen breakfast sandwiches, Russell decided to give back by donating the sandwiches to Woodland Public Schools for use in their daily food service.
“I’m just so grateful to the district for helping truckers,” he said. “I wanted to help Woodland’s students and community.”
Rather than simply drop the 52 cases of sandwiches at the high school, Russell quite literally went the extra mile by delivering them directly to the district’s middle school where all food prep takes place for the more than 2,000 meals served to children in need every weekday during the statewide school closure.
Business Manager Stacy Brown said the number of sandwiches will supply more than 1,000 meals for the community's children.
To learn more about John Christner Trucking, you can visit their website at www.johnchristner.com.
— Woodland School District
