Clark County COVID-19 cases have hit 250 total, as 11 more were confirmed today by Clark County Public Health.
Today’s update on case confirmations did not include any more deaths in people who had confirmed COVID-19, keeping the total at 15.
Of those 250 cases, 20 are currently hospitalized, according to information from Public Health, with seven of those in intensive care units (ICUs).
