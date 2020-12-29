The rate of recent cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County dropped for the second week in a row, putting the county closer to dropping out of the high-risk range used to determine guidance on reopening K-12 school buildings.
Clark County Public Health’s Dec. 29 update put the county at 386.08 cases per 100,000 of population in the past two weeks, a drop from last week’s 433.98 cases per 100,000. Last week was the first week since August where the county’s case rate dropped.
The county remains above the 350 per 100,000 population rate which is considered the threshold between high and moderate-risk counties for reopening in-person instruction in K-12 school buildings, per statewide guidance. School districts in moderate-risk counties are advised to focus on bringing both elementary and middle school students into in-person learning.
Public Health’s Dec. 29 update reported that total cases in Clark County rose to 12,746 since the outbreak began. The department also reported 677 active cases in the county, which are cases still in the isolation period.
There were no more COVID-19 deaths reported by Public Health in their Dec. 29 report, keeping the county’s total deaths at 137. The department also reported 45 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county, with an additional nine under investigation, awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.