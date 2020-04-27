Washingtonians will have more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors next month as Gov. Jay Inslee announced the easing of restrictions on outdoor recreation in the state starting May 5.
The governor made the announcement during an April 27 press conference during which he said the decision was based on current data about the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The restrictions lifted included day-use of state parks, state Department of Natural Resources-managed lands and state fish and wildlife areas.
Inslee said the restriction rollback allowed for fishing, hunting and golfing as well — for golf, parties can be a maximum of two people unless all those taking part are a part of the same household.
Inslee said that outdoor recreation is “one of the best things people can do to promote health, both physical and mental, during this time of stress and isolation.”
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Kelly Susewind said state wildlife areas and boat launches were part of the reopening as well as most of the fishing and hunting seasons. Marine Areas 1-4 as well as clamming and shellfish gathering will still be restricted though he said the department is working to get those opportunities back, just not in time for the May 5 opening.
For those with hunting licenses who were not able to take part with adequate social distancing guidelines, Susewind asked them to contact WDFW for potential refunds.
Inslee noted that the easing of restrictions is “not a return to normal” as COVID-19 is still spreading, explaining it is only a “phase” of reopening outdoor recreation. He noted that public gatherings and events, team sports and camping are still prohibited, and that for those taking part in what will be allowed come May 5 will need to practice social distancing while outdoors.
Inslee said that the day’s announcement did not affect local governments, private landowners and tribal lands from maintaining restrictions on activity should they see fit. He added that those exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms are still prohibited from outdoor recreation re-opened.
Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz acknowledged the “great sacrifices” that Washington residents have made in stopping the spread of COVID-19, noting that closure of state parks and recreation areas is felt “profoundly” across the state.
“It’s one of the hardest things to have to close those lands to the people of Washington,” Franz said. “But thanks to the shared sacrifice … we are able to take steps today to re-open our public lands.”
“I truly believe that reconnecting people with nature is the first step in a long journey back to normalcy,” Franz said.
She stressed for residents not to get too lax in their own social distancing efforts, as Inslee noted if COVID-19 were to “spring back” it may be necessary to roll back the ease of restrictions.
