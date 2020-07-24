Clark County saw a similar increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest update today as it did yesterday, as 27 more people tested positive for the disease.
Clark County Public Health’s Friday, July 24 update puts the total cases in Clark County at 1,632 since the outbreak began. No new deaths were reported in the latest update, keeping the number of individuals who died following a COVID-19 diagnosis at 37.
Hospitalizations of confirmed COVID-19 patients rose slightly from Thursday, now at 23. Three additional individuals were hospitalized and awaiting test results for the disease.
