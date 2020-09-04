The Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) is accepting applications for the Clark County Main Street Support Program. The program will provide new emergency grants of up to $10,000 each for businesses in Clark County with 10 to 20 employees. Grant money can be used to reimburse rent expenses related to the impact of COVID-19.
A pool of nearly $432,000 is available to businesses in the county until funds run out. Applications will be accepted through the end of the day on Saturday, Sept. 12. For more information and access to the application visit credc.org/ccmssp
Funding for the program comes from the state’s Working Washington Small Business Program and the federal Coronavirus Assistance Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“As CREDC continues to support businesses through COVID-19 response and recovery efforts, we are pleased to be able to bring a second round of emergency grants to Clark County,” CREDC President Jennifer Baker said in a news release. “Our focus on rent support is responsive to feedback we received from businesses hit particularly hard by the pandemic.”
“The length and depth of the pandemic have hit small, main street businesses hard,” Washington State Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown said. “In particular, restaurants, hotels and other service industries have not seen the expected number of customers. Small businesses need these resources to stay open as we respond to the public health crisis and help get people back to work.”
CREDC will contact grant finalists the week of September 28, 2020.
— The Reflector
