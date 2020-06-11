The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County shows almost two dozen have tested positive at a Ridgefield business.
Clark County Public Health’s update June 11 showed that 23 employees of Pacific Crest Building Supply had confirmed COVID-19, 14 of whom live in Clark County. There have been 97 negative tests of employees and results are pending for an additional 34.
Public Health first reported the outbreak at Pacific Crest June 4. It was the second outbreak of COVID-19 at a Clark County business — in late May an outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods was identified, with a total of 132 confirmed cases linked to that outbreak identified in both workers and close contacts to confirmed cases.
In total, 622 people in Clark County have tested positive for COVID-19 throughout the outbreak, with 28 total deaths of individuals confirmed to have the disease.
