Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County are approaching 400, as seven new cases were reported in the latest numbers today, May 12.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers bring the total to 393. On Monday Public Health reported an additional death of someone confirmed to have the disease — a woman older than 80 — bringing total deaths in the county to 24.
A graph from Public Health appears to show a relative spike in confirmed cases in recent days. Based on the date of testing there were nine tested May 8 whose results came back positive. It was the first day of testing greater than five positive tests since April 28.
The May 12 update showed that nine individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 were hospitalized in Clark County, with three of those being in intensive care units (ICUs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.