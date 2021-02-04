Clark County saw another three confirmed and one suspected COVID-19 death reported Thursday, as a delay in statewide lab reporting may have kept recent case numbers lower.
Clark County Public Health’s Feb. 4 update reported that a woman older than 80, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s were among the confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with a woman in her 70s reported to be a suspected death. All were individuals with underlying health conditions.
Public Health reports that there had been 192 COVID-19 deaths in the county to date, including 176 confirmed deaths from the disease and 16 suspected.
In total Clark County has had 17,290 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, according to Public Health’s latest update. There were 529 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
While Public Health only reported 50 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in its Thursday update, the department noted that the Washington State Department of Health is working through a processing delay that may mean all positive cases are reflected.
Public Health reported there were 47 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, with an additional two under investigation, awaiting test results.
