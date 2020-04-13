The latest update of COVID-19 cases shows 19 more confirmed over the weekend, with one more death of someone who had the disease.
Clark County Public Health released their case update shortly before noon today, which saw total cases rise to 239. The additional death was a man older than 80.
The majority of confirmed cases has been in individuals between 40 and 69 years old, according to Public Health data, though most deaths are 70 and above. Currently there are 19 people hospitalized who have COVID-19, including seven in intensive care units (ICUs).
Clark County has about 2 percent of confirmed cases statewide, according to Washington State Department of Health data, though it has slightly closer to 3 percent of statewide deaths.
