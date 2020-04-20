Clark County COVID-19 cases are approaching 300 as an additional 19 were confirmed over the weekend.
Clark County Public Health’s latest data updated April 20 shows a total of 296 cases have been confirmed in the county. The number of deaths of individuals who have the disease remains at 16.
Public Health also released an updated number of tests performed in Clark County, showing about a 10.5 percent positivity rate. The department notes the rate is likely less, as people receiving rapid-result testing or who are being tested at the point of medical care were not reflected in the test number from the Washington State Department of Health. All positive cases in the county are reflected in their respective number.
As of April 20’s numbers there were 21 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 in hospitals, with five of those being in intensive care units (ICUs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.