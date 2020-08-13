Clark County saw another 21 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, according to Thursday’s update.
Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 13 report puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,181 since the outbreak began. No more deaths of individuals with confirmed cases, keeping that total at 42.
There were 21 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Thursday’s update, with another 10 under investigation, awaiting test results.
Public Health’s latest graph showing percentages by age group of cases skew younger than last week. Updated to Aug. 12, 19.1 percent of confirmed cases have been individuals aged 20-29, with those aged 30-39 still close behind with 18.2 percent. Individuals aged 20-49 continue to make up the majority of all cases in Clark County.
