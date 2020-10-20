The weekly update of recent case rates of confirmed COVID-19 in Clark County shows no sign of slowing its ascent as the rate increased by about 15 percent over last week in Tuesday’s report.
Clark County Public Health’s Oct. 20 update showed that the number of cases per 100,000 of county population in the past 14 days is at more than 115, up from just over 100 per 100,000 last week. The county has been on an upward trend since early September, pushing it further into the high-risk level for potential reopening of in-person instruction in schools, per state guidelines.
Public Health’s Tuesday update showed the total number of cases in the county at 4,281 since the outbreak began, with 134 active cases. Active cases are those still in the isolation period.
The update also showed an additional death of someone with confirmed COVID-19 — a woman older than 80 with no underlying health conditions. In total, 66 people in Clark County with confirmed COVID-19 have died.
Currently 23 patients with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized in Clark County, with an additional 10 under investigation, awaiting test results, Public Health reported.
