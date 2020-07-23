Clark County saw 28 more individuals test positive for COVID-19 today, surpassing 1,600 total cases since the outbreak began.
Clark County Public Health’s July 23 update puts the total of confirmed cases at 1,605. No additional deaths of individuals confirmed to have COVID-19 were reported, keeping the total at 37.
Public Health also reported 21 individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized in the county, with 10 others in hospitals awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.