A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to Feb. 9. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

The recent rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases saw a third week of decline, as latest data shows a rate drop of more than 15 percent compared to last week.

Clark County Public Health’s weekly case rate update Feb. 9 showed the county had 262.2 cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days, down from 310.5 cases per 100,000 reported last week. The continued drop moves the county further away from the threshold between moderate and high-risk counties for in-person K-12 instruction reopening per statewide guidelines. The county would need to have a rate of 50 per 100,000 in the past two weeks to move into the low-risk range.

Clark County also saw one of its smallest daily increases in daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as Public Health reported 26 new cases in its Feb. 9 update. There were 402 active cases reported as of Tuesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.

In total, Clark County has had 17,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, Public Health reported.

Another suspected COVID-19 death was reported by Public Health Tuesday — a woman older than 80 with underlying health conditions. Clark County has had 203 total COVID-19 deaths reported, with 182 confirmed to be due to the disease and 21 suspected.

There were 57 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Public Health’s report, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.

210217.news.local-covid-19.rb.2.jpg

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.
210217.news.local-covid-19.rb.3.jpg

A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

