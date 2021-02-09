The recent rate of new confirmed COVID-19 cases saw a third week of decline, as latest data shows a rate drop of more than 15 percent compared to last week.
Clark County Public Health’s weekly case rate update Feb. 9 showed the county had 262.2 cases per 100,000 of population in the past 14 days, down from 310.5 cases per 100,000 reported last week. The continued drop moves the county further away from the threshold between moderate and high-risk counties for in-person K-12 instruction reopening per statewide guidelines. The county would need to have a rate of 50 per 100,000 in the past two weeks to move into the low-risk range.
Clark County also saw one of its smallest daily increases in daily new confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as Public Health reported 26 new cases in its Feb. 9 update. There were 402 active cases reported as of Tuesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.
In total, Clark County has had 17,610 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the outbreak began, Public Health reported.
Another suspected COVID-19 death was reported by Public Health Tuesday — a woman older than 80 with underlying health conditions. Clark County has had 203 total COVID-19 deaths reported, with 182 confirmed to be due to the disease and 21 suspected.
There were 57 patients with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Public Health’s report, with an additional eight under investigation, awaiting test results.
