Justine Stimmel talks about signs she and fellow attendees of a "no mask" demonstration brought in opposition to Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide mask mandate Friday afternoon in Vancouver.

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

Those taking issue with a recent mask-wearing mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee descended upon the Clark County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Vancouver Friday, June 26, as part of a “My body My choice, I WILL NOT Comply” protest the day the mandate went into effect.

Inslee announced the order on June 23 requiring the use of face coverings when in public where distances of 6 feet between individuals could not be maintained starting Friday. Organized by two groups — People’s Rights Washington and Patriot Prayer, according to a Facebook event page — the demonstration intended to push back on the mandate, claiming it was a violation of body autonomy.

“We must resist this order and demand our local Sheriff (not) enforce it upon the public,” a description for the event read.

A Loren Culp supporter waves an American flag while wearing a custom made mesh mask during a demonstration against Gov. Jay Inslee’s new statewide mask mandate Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, puts his arm around Kelly Carroll while addressing a group of protesters during a demonstration Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
A masked park-goer exchanges words with Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, and other armed attendees of a ‘no mask’ protest Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Armed attendees of a "no mask" protest hold a sign in opposition of Antifa Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
A woman wearing personal protective equipment confronts Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, calling for him to "be responsible" as he addresses a group of protesters during a "no mask" demonstration Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, addresses protesters during a "no mask" demonstration Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
A woman walks with a sign that reads "No More Masks, No More Lies" during a  demonstration Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
A man walks by carrying a large Donald Trump flag as protesters gather for a protest in defiance of Inslee’s new statewide mask mandate Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
A man sports a Make America Great Again hat while wearing an American flag over his face during a protest in opposition of Inslee’s new statewide mask mandate Friday afternoon in Vancouver.

