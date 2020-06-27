A woman wearing personal protective equipment confronts Joey Gibson, founder of Patriot Prayer, calling for him to "be responsible" as he addresses a group of protesters during a "no mask" demonstration Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Those taking issue with a recent mask-wearing mandate from Gov. Jay Inslee descended upon the Clark County Sheriff’s Office headquarters in Vancouver Friday, June 26, as part of a “My body My choice, I WILL NOT Comply” protest the day the mandate went into effect.
Inslee announced the order on June 23 requiring the use of face coverings when in public where distances of 6 feet between individuals could not be maintained starting Friday. Organized by two groups — People’s Rights Washington and Patriot Prayer, according to a Facebook event page — the demonstration intended to push back on the mandate, claiming it was a violation of body autonomy.
“We must resist this order and demand our local Sheriff (not) enforce it upon the public,” a description for the event read.
