Recent state data shows that adults ages 20 to 39 represent a higher percentage of coronavirus cases than any other age group in the state. This comes as vaping among teens and young adults in the state has skyrocketed and 30 percent of high school seniors state they have used or use vapor products. A new study by the Journal of Adolescent Health shows that young people who reported ever using e-cigarettes were five times more likely to test positive for COVID-19 than non-users.
“During the pandemic, people need to do everything possible to keep their lungs healthy. This means quitting e-cigarettes and tobacco,” State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said in a news release. “It is so important for people to take advantage of the free tools available to help them break the grip e-cigarettes and tobacco have on them.”
Those who want to quit vaping or smoking can get access to several resources in Washington State. In January, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) began offering “This Is Quitting.” The program is a first of its kind, free, teen-friendly texting program for quitting vaping and was created with input from teens and young adults who attempted or succeeded in quitting e-cigarettes. “This Is Quitting” is tailored by age group to give supportive text messages and information about quitting vaping. Enrolling is easy as teens and young adults interested in the program can text “VAPEFREEWA” to 88709.
The DOH has also collaborated with 2Morrow Inc. to produce an app that helps particiaptns learn how to deal with unhelpful thoughts, urges and cravings caused by the nicotine in vapor and tobacco products.
The app became available in Spanish in August, a timely offering because people identifying as Hispanic or Latino/a have seen disproportionately high COVID-19 diagnoses.
Washingtonians ages 13 and older can also call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to speak confidently with a “quit coach” in English or Spanish, or receive support in more than 200 other languages.
To sign up for the app or find other tobacco cessation resources, visit doh.wa.gov/quit.
