CRESA Emergency Management is distributing more than 216,000 cloth face coverings to low-income individuals and families.
Local organizations will make masks available to families and people who fall below the 200 percent poverty level.
The face coverings distribution, as directed by the governor’s office through the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), is intended to help protect low income families and individuals to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It also provides access to face coverings for low income individuals as the public health guidelines encourage use.
The shipments arrived in Clark County on Monday, June 22, from the SEOC to local organizations helping with the distribution. These organizations include Clark County Food Bank and Pantries, Council for the Homeless and SHARE of SW Washington.
“Our goal is to do everything we can to support the communities of Clark County to stay safe during COVID-19, and this is one more way to meet that goal,” CRESA said in a press release. “These local partner organizations are helping us reach as many people as possible and ensuring every person within Clark County has access to a face covering as they become increasingly important and part of daily life.”
Any agency or group working with people experiencing homelessness in Clark County and in need of face coverings can contact info@councilforthehomeless.org to make a request.
— The Reflector
