Clark County COVID-19 cases rose by eight in the latest numbers released today, while an update at the state level shows a better picture on what percentage of tests are coming back positive.
Clark County Public Health’s latest data shows a total of 258 confirmed cases of the disease, while the number of deaths remains at 15 as of the April 15 update.
The day before the Washington State Department of Health updated its numbers on how many individuals have been tested for COVID-19. The update shows that at least 2,607 individuals in Clark County had been tested, which when compared to the number of confirmed cases showed about a 9.9 percent positivity rate.
Public Health noted that the state’s number was an “undercount,” however. “Rapid-result” testing and tests at the point of medical care weren’t reflected in the state data, which the county department said were becoming more common tests locally.
