Through a partnership between Clark County Public Health and the Vancouver Clinic, residents and staff at adult family homes and skilled nursing facilities are able to get tested for COVID-19. A Vancouver Clinic care team is going into those facilities and collecting specimens. This allows at-risk residents to remain in their homes and not have to travel to risk potential exposure, while allowing the clinic to determine how many cases exist in these communities.
“Vancouver Clinic is doing universal testing in any long-term care facility that has had a case in either staff or a resident,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Alan Melnick said in a news release. “We know with this disease elderly people and those with chronic health conditions are more likely to die so we want to do whatever we can to protect this population.”
Vancouver Clinic started going into care homes on April 9 and over the past two weeks has tested 600 staff and residents of long-term care homes in Clark County.
“It’s been our honor to work with Clark County Public Health in service to our community,” Vancouver Clinic Chief Medical Officer Alfred Seekamp said. “We want to make sure the residents and staff of the long-term care homes have access to testing without having to leave their homes.”
Outside of long-term care homes, it also has the ability to do rapid point of care testing for COVID-19 at its Columbia Tech Center and Ridgefield locations. Visit clark.wa.gov/public-health/novel-coronavirus for more information on COVID-19 in Clark County.
— The Reflector
