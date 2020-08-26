COVID-19 by age

A graph from Clark County Public Health showing the percentage of confirmed COVID-19 cases by age.

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

Clark County  saw another 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wednesday’s update

Clark County Public Health’s Aug. 26 update puts the total number of confirmed cases at 2,478 since the outbreak began. No deaths of individuals with confirmed COVID-19 were reported, keeping that number at 48.

Hospitalizations have remained steady, with 18 patients with confirmed COVID-19 in hospitals, and an additional 10 under investigation, awaiting test results.

aug26data1.jpg
aug26data2.jpg

