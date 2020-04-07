Seventeen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Clark County Public Health today, April 7, as well as two more deaths of individuals with the disease which has brought the total who have died after contracting the disease to 13.
Public Health’s latest numbers bring the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county to 185. Of the two new deaths, both were men in their 70s.
The majority of confirmed cases remain with people between the ages of 40 to 69, with all but one death being individuals 60 years old or older, according to Public Health data.
Public Health’s latest update showed 22 individuals with COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County based on information reported from PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. Of those individuals, seven were in intensive care units (ICUs).
