A Cowlitz County resident who is employed at ilani has tested positive for COVID-19, the county incident management team for the disease announced today, June 12.
The announcement stated the employee will be isolated until they are no longer contagious, and Cowlitz County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is working with the casino resort to identify and notify all close contacts who may have been exposed. Those close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.
If county health officials believe there is a risk to the public who visited ilani they will make an announcement as the investigation is ongoing, the incident management team said.
As ilani is on tribal land, county health officials cannot order the casino to close or require additional measures.
On May 28 ilani opened its doors after 70 days closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The casino reopened with health safety measures including a mask requirement, no-touch temperature readers at entrances to the building, increased sanitizing and physical distancing measures such as closing about half of the game floor.
Cowlitz County has had a total of 101 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of numbers updated June 12. Of those cases, 68 have recovered and there have been no deaths in the county.
