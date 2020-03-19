Woodland Public Schools started food delivery service for Woodland-area families on Wednesday, March 18. District food service staff prepared around 800 bags of food containing both breakfast and lunch. The bags were packed by an “army” of cooks, paraeducators and other school staff.
KWRL school bus drivers, along with paraeducators, drove throughout the Woodland community and delivered the meals free of charge to all children 18 years and younger. During the process, the meal teams practiced strict social distancing guidelines. All meals were prepared following COVID-19 food handling practices and families stood six-feet apart, in addition to other measures.
Until Tuesday, March 24, families who would prefer to pick up grab-and-go meals for their children can do so at Woodland Middle School, 755 Park St., Woodland, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Both breakfast and lunch will be provided at the same time. After March 24, the district will revisit food service options and make any necessary changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.