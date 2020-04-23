Clark County Public Health has reported another death of a resident confirmed to have COVID-19 in its latest update today, bringing the total to 17.
In its April 23 update Public Health said the death was a man older than 80 years old, and was the first death reported since April 17. The last several reported deaths have been men of similar age, and all but two of the 17 deaths have been men.
The department’s latest numbers also saw another eight cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Clark County residents, bringing the total to 321.
