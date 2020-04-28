Confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally had a slight increase today, April 28, with four new cases reported by Clark County Public Health.
Public Health’s Tuesday update puts the total of Clark County cases to 343, with deaths of individuals confirmed to have had COVID-19 remaining at 21.
There have been more than 3,800 tests for the disease administered to Clark County residents, giving an incidence of positive tests at close to 9 percent, according to the latest numbers provided by the Washington State Department of Health. Public Health notes the actual incidence rate was likely lower, as the state numbers don’t include every type of test being administered to Clark County residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.