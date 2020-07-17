Clark County saw an additional death of an individual confirmed to have COVID-19 in the latest county health department numbers.
Clark County Public Health’s update Friday, July 17, showed that a man in his 60s who had tested positive had died. It was undetermined if the individual had underlying conditions.
The death puts the county’s total at 34.
Public Health also recorded 44 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,434 since the outbreak began.
Hospitalizations went down since Thursday’s update, as 23 individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 were in facilities as of July 17’s update.
Excellent reporting. Now, the next time around, how would you feel about posting the entire Population of Clark County and how those numbers look percentage-wise. That might make more people WOKE of how small a scale this thing that is killing our economy. We are nowhere NEAR Seattle's numbers, yet are having to follow their rules.
