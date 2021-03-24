210331.news.local.covid-19.rb.1.jpg

A graph showing the daily number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as a curve of cumulative cases, updated to March 16. The left axis shows the number of new cases per day based on the date of testing, while the right shows the cumulative number.

 

 Graph courtesy Clark County Public Health

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by 44 in the latest update for the disease’s activity Wednesday.

Clark County Public Health’s March 24 update puts the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 19,137 since the outbreak began. There were 285 active cases reported Wednesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday by Public Health, keeping the county’s total at 241, including 216 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 25 suspected.

There were 18 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional four awaiting test results.

A map from Clark County Public Health shows areas by ZIP code where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been tested. The rates per 100,000 of population in each ZIP code are shown by progressively deeper shades of color for a greater case rate.

 
A graph showing the percentages of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County, broken up by age group. The left bars show the percentage of cases, while the right bars show the age group’s percentage of the total Clark County population.

 

