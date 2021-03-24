The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Clark County rose by 44 in the latest update for the disease’s activity Wednesday.
Clark County Public Health’s March 24 update puts the county’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases at 19,137 since the outbreak began. There were 285 active cases reported Wednesday, which are cases still in the isolation period.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday by Public Health, keeping the county’s total at 241, including 216 confirmed to be due to COVID-19 and 25 suspected.
There were 18 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County, Public Health reported, with an additional four awaiting test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.