Clark County saw three more confirmed and one suspected COVID-19 death in the latest activity report released Thursday.
Clark County Public Health reported March 18 that a woman older than 80, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s were confirmed COVID-19 deaths, all of whom had underlying health conditions. Public Health also reported a death suspected to be due to COVID-19 — a man older than 80 with underlying health conditions.
The deaths bring the county’s total COVID-19 deaths to 236, including 211 confirmed to be due to the disease and 25 suspected.
Public Health also reported another 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, bringing the total to 18,913 since the outbreak began. There were 280 active cases reported, which are ones still in the isolation period.
There were 22 individuals with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalized in Clark County as of Public Health’s March 18 report, with an additional nine awaiting test results.
