Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by just shy of a dozen since Friday, as numbers released today, May 19, show a total of 412.
Clark County Public Health showed that 11 more cases of the disease have been confirmed since May 15. The number of deaths of those confirmed to have COVID-19 remains at 25.
The majority of cases confirmed in Clark County remain individuals between 40 to 69 years old, though all but one death have been individuals over 60, according to Public Health. Individuals 80 years old and older make up two-thirds of deaths in the county.
Based on latest numbers of the Washington State Department of Health, Clark County has about 2 percent of total cases statewide, and a similar percentage of deaths in Washington State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.